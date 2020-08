A-ha shows in Europe and Latin America rescheduled

It’s raining press releases of rescheduled tours these days, after Front 242, now also A-ha has its European and Latin American shows rescheduled due to the global Covid-19 outbreak. All shows have been rescheduled to Spring and Summer of 2021. Below are the new dates, the original tickets of course remain valid. Please contact your point of purchase for further details.

The European shows:

16 April – Gothenburg, Partille Arena – Rescheduled from November 20

17 April – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Rescheduled from November 21

19 April – Prague, O2 Arena Prague – Rescheduled from October 28

21 April – Brussels, Forest National – Rescheduled from November 17

23 April – Oslo, Spektrum – Rescheduled from November 27

24 April – Oslo, Spektrum – Rescheduled from November 28

26 April – Stavanger, DNB Arena – Rescheduled from November 24

29 April – Leipzig, Arena Leipzig – Rescheduled from November 5

30 April – Frankfurt, Festhalle – Rescheduled from November 2

02 May – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Rescheduled from November 6

03 May – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena – Rescheduled from November 3

05 May – Amsterdam, AFAS Live – Rescheduled from November 18

06 May – Cologne, Lanxes Arena – Rescheduled from October 31

09 May – Paris, Le Zénith – Rescheduled from October 30

11 May – Bournemouth, BIC – Rescheduled from November 10

12 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena – Rescheduled from November 11

14 May – London, Wembley Arena – Rescheduled from November 14

15 May – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Rescheduled from November 13

The showdates in Latin America are as follows:

11 August – Mexico City, Auditorio Nacional – Rescheduled from September 22

14 August – Salvador, Arena Fonte Nova – Rescheduled from September 19

18 August – Belo Horizonte, Expominas Arena – Rescheduled from September 26

19 August – Rio de Janeiro, Jeunesse Arena – Rescheduled from September 13

21 August – São Paulo, Espaço das Americas – Rescheduled from September 11

24 August – Curitiba, Teatro Positivo – Rescheduled from September 8

7 August – Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires Arena – Rescheduled from September 5

29 August – Santiago, Movistar Arena – Rescheduled from September 1

31 August – Lima,Parque de la Exposición – Rescheduled from September 3

Keep in mind that these shows will only take place if the disease’s spreading is getting contained properly. Bands and venues will have some stressful months coming up.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.