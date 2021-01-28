Dark folk act Rome returns with brand new album ‘Parlez-Vous Hate?’ – Check the first single

Luxembourg based dark folk act Rome is back with a new album: “Parlez-Vous Hate?”. The album is set for release through Trisol Music Group on January 29th 2021.

At the same time Rome also has released a new single, namely the title track “Parlez-Vous Hate?”.

After last year’s long player, “The Lone Furrow”, this is a rather quick return for Reuter heavily influenced on top by the lockdowns: “I must assume the sound of this record is mostly inspired by the anger and frustration of being locked in for about a year and watching your world crumble. It is not the most positive I ever felt, but at least in the studio, with your friends, for a little while there, you are master of your own destiny.”

