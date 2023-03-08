Josie Pace releases all new single ‘Brain-dead’

On March 10, Negative Gain Productions recording artist, Josie Pace releases the digital download and streaming version of the song, “Brain-dead”. The song was previously only available on the compact disc edition of the “IVOX10V5” album. Below is already the video.

Josie Pace explains: “After the 40 date North American tour with Aesthetic Perfection, we were bombarded with requests to release “Brain-dead” digitally on all streaming platforms. We decided to remix and remaster the song into a single version. The single version of “Brain-dead” is polished and gritty with a droning and unsettling French ending.”

As far as the concept behind the track this is what Josie Pace says: ““Brain-dead” spurs from dissociation and how your mind shuts down when faced with trauma or mental illness. When you feel it coming on and there is nothing that you can do to prevent it, meanwhile on the inside you’re feeling everything and nothing so intensely. Each verse peers inside the mind and feels almost like a dark, quiet forest, until the choruses come in like a wild fire with anger, overwhelming distress and confusion. You have to be willing to scream, and fight to be heard. Don’t let yourself become “Brain-dead”.”

It was musician and producer Ken Roberts who picked up Detroit, Michigan based Jossie Pace after he saw an acoustic performance on Facebook. The two started working together with Josie’s songs as the foundation.