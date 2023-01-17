Czech gothic rock act Cathedral In Flames presents new single, ‘Not Another Vampire Song’, produced by John Fryer

Prague’s gothic rock band Cathedral In Flames have just revealed their new single, “Not Another Vampire Song”. The single follows the release of their Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds cover of “The Weeping Song”. John Fryer (Fields of The Nephilim, Peter Murphy, Nine Inch Nails) produced the new recordings.

The lyrics of the track poke fun at typical gothic rock themes as well as stories of closed rock clubs and churches.

Phil Lee Fall explains the track: “The song is based on a memory of the nineties, when we used to travel (not only to play) around Bohemia, and after a night of drinking we would go the next morning to the only place that was open (on Saturday or Sunday) at that time, so to church. It’s also about booze, or rather about alcoholics and how after a few drinks quiet introverts turn into raging sovereign steamrollers. And how they turn into pale, hungover vampires the next day, afraid of daylight and looking in the mirror.”

Below is the video for the song.