Simon Helm and John Fryer

Cold War Night Life’s Simon Helm has written a book that traces Depeche Mode’s steps through London in a rather peculiar way. The book is called “Walking in their shoes: a Depeche Mode fan’s unofficial guide to London” and explores the band’s connections to London through the studios they recorded in and the stages on which they performed, plus the book ends with a list of places that played a role in the band’ history.

In order to prepare the book Helm went through piles of records and CDs and talked with friends of the band and key personalities from their history. Add to this the detailed archives collected by enthusiasts for websites and fanzines.

Available as an ebook from all leading platforms from 27 January 2023 it has turned out to be a true guide for fans interested to trace the steps taken by the band around the city. You’ll be guided from the studio where the first demos were recorded to the stadiums where their tours have landed, with details being provided for each and every location. The whole is documented with exclusive photographs to help identify the correct spots.

Simon Helm is the editor of Cold War Night Life, and an occasional Side-Line contributor. Through Cold War Night Life he has released records, produced films, and promoted shows in London and Sweden. He has worked as a record store worker, music journalist, and lawyer but remained a big fan of Depeche Mode throughout his professional career.

Helm explains why he focused on London: “Depeche Mode’s history is closely connected to London. They are often thought of as a Basildon group, but many of the studios they recorded in and the venues where they made their reputation are in the city. This guide is for fans who want to stand where their classic recordings were made and their legendary shows were staged. It’s all there.”

Note that although many of the studios and venues have been erased by time, the book puts them right back on the map together with pictures so you get a good idea where the exact location was.

An indispensable guide for Depeche Mode fans visiting London! Available as an ebook from all leading platforms from 27 January 2023.