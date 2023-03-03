2nd Face release first single ‘formula Extinction’ taken from forthcoming new album ‘utOpium’

(Photo by Plastic Hand Druck) 2nd Face (aka Vincent Uhlig) unveils a first track “formula Extinction”, which is taken from their forthcoming new full-length “utOpium”. The new album of the German progressive industrial act has been scheduled for release on May 12, 2023 via Dependent.

2nd Face has this to say about the track: “‘formula Extinction’ is inspired by humanity’s reckless exploitation of the planet’s resources – a process that will inevitably create a rather dystopian environment for generations to come”, mastermind Vincent Uhlig explains: “The lyrics revolve around a society that is tranquilised by social media and streaming platforms. Everybody is cosily wrapped up in their ‘utOpium’ and unable to elude its lethargic effect.”

2nd Face was formed in the German city of Mainz, capital of the Rhineland-Palatinate, in 2014. Following a string of five demos in the same year, a first self-released single entitled “First of His Name” hit the streets in 2015. On the basis of those demos the band got signed and released its 2017 debut full-length “Nemesis” on Dependent.

The sound of the band’s 2017 debut album “Nemesis” was described as follows by our Side-Line reviewer: “2nd Face has a Canadian sound approach, which reminds me of Frontline Assembly, but there also is a European style reminding me of Yelworc for the obscure atmospheric style and Vomito Negro for the dark sounds and menacing bass lines. The work reveals omnipresent industrial sounds and noises making the final production even more disturbing, powerful and danceable.”

A video for the track was released just now.