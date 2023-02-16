2Kilos &More – 19.2 (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Industrial, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Last year French 2Kilos &More celebrated their nineteenth anniversary with the release of this ‘new’ work. The production is available in different formats featuring unreleased material, collaborations and remixes plus tracks originally released at compilations. “19.2” doesn’t feature remixes nor collaboration, only rare or unreleased tracks.

Content: The tracks seem to have been originally written over a wider lapse of time which is maybe noticeable in the diversity of the tracklist. This project -also involved with Von Magnet, remains a very unique for their mix of Industrial sound treatments with total Electro-Minimalism while there also is a strong Cinematic sphere hanging over the songs.

+ + + : I’ve always supported this band for its creative approach. 2Kilos &More never copies any other formation but brings different influences together to create a kind of recycled Industrial/Electro work. The sound intelligence is obviously running throughout the entire work. I like the diversity of “19.2” which is moving from slow, driven rhythms with Cinematic structures on top to pure minimal compositions. All tracks are connected by great sound treatments.

– – – : 2Kilos &More sounds out of the box; it’s for sure one of their main strengths but maybe also the main reason why it’s not the most accessible -and recognizable, sound.

Conclusion: Forgotten and unknown sonic treasures as a great celebration of this French project.

Best songs: “Måløy”, “Tp.da-lp-fg-in-tb-l1”, “One In The Other (EA Edit)”, “Under Any Assumed Name”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.2kilosandmore.com / www.facebook.com/2kilosMore

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


