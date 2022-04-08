Θ (Theta) – Vision Of One (Album – Zoharum)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The prolific Greek musician Themistoklis Altintzoglou already strikes back…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The prolific Greek musician Themistoklis Altintzoglou already strikes back with a new album. It’s the second opus released by Zoharum which comes one year after the great “Total Division”.
Content: The new opus features 5 songs which are a new exploration of Dark-Ambient territories. Somewhere in between Soundscape and pure Dark-Ambient music Θ achieved the work with multiple Industrial sound treatments. The tracks are progressively built up and are carried by buzzing sound waves mixed with a true sonic arsenal.
+ + + : This artist only confirms his great skills to compose alluring and atypical Dark-Ambient music. The tracks feature an impressive number of sounds and noises. It feels a bit like listening to a sonic puzzle which comes to apotheosis at the very last piece “Fire From Ashes Redeemed”. It also is an album with a strong visual effect.
– – – : The opening piece sounds a bit hesitant but serves as teaser for the main and consistent part of the album.
Conclusion: Θ stands for a sophisticated format of Dark-Ambient music.
Best songs: “Fire From Ashes Redeemed”, “Where 1000 Hands Point”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: https://thetasounds.org
Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum
