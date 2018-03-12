Re-release for Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance) and Marcello De Francisci album ‘Departum’

Out via Infinite Fog in a few weeks is the re-release of the album Lisa Gerrard (Dead Can Dance) recorded with film composer Marcello De Francisci. Originally released in 2010, the CD is being re-released in a digipak with a massive 20 pages booklet.

You can order the release right here.

“Departum” is a collection of pieces, which are filled with lyrical soundscapes, orchestrated with vocal chants, cimbalom, guitars, percussion, modern instruments and orchestra. The album had been two years in the making before being released.

Since 2009, Marcello and Lisa have started to work together and recorded several soundtracks for major and art house movies.

Enjoy the track “Diary For The Fallen”.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.