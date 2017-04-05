Phonothek issues 2nd album ‘Red Moon’ on Cryo Chamber – preview it on Side-Line

The Georgian male-female duo Phonothek is back with a second album on the dark ambient label Cryo Chamber, continuing the theme of the inevitable death of our planet.

“Red Moon” explores – and we quote the label – “a world in flames through the use of atonal instrumentation and layered atmospherics”. Recorded in Tbilisi (Georgia) “it brings the sound of the old world to life as it shines light on the new and dying one”. We had an interview with the band in December which you can read here.

The album is be available as a standalone download and on CD released as a 6-panel full color digipak. Both formats are available straight here from the label itself.

You can preview the album below.