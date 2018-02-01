Mortiis side-project Vond finally gets released via digital platforms – stream them here

Now this is good news. All Vond albums are now available on digital platforms worldwide. The release happens in collaboration with Plastic Head Media, which has made all 4 Vond albums available.

Vond was a side project of Håvard Ellefsen of Mortiis and is considered to be the ‘dark side’ of Mortiis, so to speak. On the debut album, “Selvmord”, the musical styles of Vond were quite similar to the music found on early Era 1 Mortiis. On “The Dark River” album however samplers were added together with a different melody structure. The final album “Green Eyed Demon” features an abundance of samples from movies such as “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” and “Deranged”, accompanied by a droning music line.

Next to these 3 full albums, a “AIDS to the people” will also be released as a download. The record was supposed to be released in 1996, however it took 21 years before the LP would see a release.

Below are the albums on Spotify: