Machinista – Pain Of Every Day (Digital EP – AnalogueTrash)

Genre/Influences: Electro-pop.

Background/Info: Machinista strikes back with a brand-new song entitled “Pain Of Every Day”. The Swedish electro-pop formation gained some recognition with their two full length albums and a few hits like “Arizona Lights” and “Salvation”. Next to the digital format there also is a cassette available. Next to the title song you get 6 remixes.

Content: The title song sounds pretty Machinista-like. It’s pure electro-pop music carried by a carrying lead and a solid chorus. Remixes have been made by Assemblage 23, Cyborgdrive, Raw Nerves, Antibody, Oren Amram and W Trebor.

+ + + : “Pain Of Every Day” is a honest title song, which will please the fans of the band. I was impressed by some of the remixes. Raw Nerves did a great instrumental job while I also have to mention the clubby and simply beautiful remix by Oren Amram. In a more 80s spirit I recommend the remix by Antibody.

– – – : “Pain Of Every Day” is a cool song, but not what I would call a new hit by Machinista. I’m missing some extra volume in the production and especially the vocals could have been better. The remix of Assemblage 23 is cool as well, but I expected a bit more from such a great artist.

Conclusion: “Pain Of Every Day” is a nice collector’s item and confirms the resurrection of cassettes. It’s pretty old-school for a band that sounds definitely into modern electro-pop music.

Best songs: “Pain Of Every Day – Raw Nerves Mix”, “Pain Of Every Day – Oren Amram Club Remix”.

Rate: (7).

Band: www.machinistamusic.com / www.facebook.com/machinistamusic

Label: www.analoguetrash.co.uk / www.facebook.com/analoguetrashofficial