Cyclic Law has unearthed quite an interesting dark ambient project. Italy’s newcomers Vacuum Aeterna debut with “Project:Darkscapes“, the first instalment in a conceptual series. You may expect deep atmospherics which clash with tribal percussions and industrial noises.

Cyclic Law is releasing the album in an edition of just 300 copies in a 4 panels digipak counting 9 tracks. You can preview the album below and order the release straight from the label.