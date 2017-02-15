Fixmer/McCarthy return with ‘Chemicals’ vinyl – limited edition available here

Nitzer Ebb’s Douglas J. McCarthy returns with producer Terence Fixmer for a very limited edition vinyl only EP, “Chemicals” which is available right here (until end of stock).

The vinyl EP is the first official new release from the duo since the 2008 album “Into the Night”. The A side of this 3-track EP presents the title track “Chemicals” in two forms; the original version and an instrumental version. Side B continues with the track “Wrong Planet”.

The duo met when (in 2002) Mute records asked Terence to remix Nitzer Ebb. Fixmer/McCarthy launched their debut LP “Between The Devil…” in 2004.