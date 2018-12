Aesthetische remixes united on 2 brand new digital downloads – available now

The Belgian label Alfa Matrix has launched 2 brand download releases in the low-priced ‘Matrix:Rebooted’ series containing no less than 30 remixes by the Brazilian dance electro act Aesthetische. If you know Aesthetische, you know you can expect highly danceable clubfood.

The releases are now available via Bandcamp.

The two releases include remixes of tracks originally recorded by Diffuzion, Ayria, Junksista, SD:KRTR, Aiboforcen, Halo In Reverse, Aline Vampires, Virgins O.R Pigeons, Bruderschaft, Mondträume, Studio-X, Implant, Helalyn Flowers, Llumen, Schwarzblut, Pouppée Fabrikk, Star Industry, Kant Kino, Zombie Girl, Lovelorn Dolls and Aesthetische themselves.

MATRIX:REB00TED – the AESTHETISCHE guerrilla Zion [advanced electronic] (red pill) Warfare [04] by VARIOUS ARTISTS

MATRIX:REB00TED – the AESTHETISCHE guerrilla Zion [advanced electronic] (blue pill) Warfare [03] by VARIOUS ARTISTS

The 2 previous editions included remixes by Kant Kino and Acylum. You can check them out below.

Matrix:Reb00ted – The Kant Kino Guerrilla – Zion (EBM) Warfare (01) by VARIOUS ARTISTS

Matrix:Reb00ted – The Acylum Guerrilla – Zion (Dark Elektro) Warfare (02) by VARIOUS ARTISTS

