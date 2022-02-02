Zwaremachine premiere video for Ministry cover ‘Effigy’ next week

USA dark electro act Zwaremachine recently premiered their video for the song “Parasol” taken off the “Conquest 3000” album. Available on February 10th is the new video for “Effigy” which is a cover of the 1983 classic Ministry track. The track was released as a free single download from the Zwaremachine Bandcamp site on November 22 last year.

The video was filmed and edited in the Netherlands by InpoetNWC in late 2021. During the filming Mach Fox noted that “the covid restrictions in place created a surreal vibe as the city streets were desolate and it felt like we were on our own closed film set”.

Since the band prefers the DIY style of renegade video productions and happy accidents, the rainy wet streets void of people and traffic meant they could produce a video that would not have been possible without the pandemic measures. “Not ideal but just another footnote in this trying time for all as we all struggle to navigate being artists and musicians and try to move the heavy machine forward in 2022.”

You can watch the video premiere right here.


