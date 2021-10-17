Zeromancer – Orchestra Of Knives (Album – Trisol)

Genre/Influences: Pop-Rock, Indie-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Bye-Bye Borderline” released in 2013 saw Norwegian band, Zeromancer at its best. Eight years have passed to unleash a new studio album and here comes “Orchestra Of Knives”, the band’s seventh full length, which has been introduced as different from previous works.

Content: Some songs might sound different, but globally speaking the fans will easily recognize the main ingredients of the band. Powerful guitar riffs –sometimes on the edge of Metal, have been meticulously merged together with melodic Electro, which is mainly emerging at the choruses. Zeromancer is a band I don’t want to compare, but I’m sure “Orchestra Of Knives” will appeal to lovers of IAMX.

+ + + : Zeromancer strikes back with a bang! The band hasn’t lost its initial magic and natural talent to compose powerful Electro-Rock music. It has a strong Indie connotation, but also a rough and naughty sound –especially when empowered by heavier guitar playing. The songs are driven by impressive choruses, which at several songs really have an elevating effect. “Testimonial” is a brilliant song to take off, directly getting the listener into the sound universe of this opus. I also have to mention “Birthday”, which is another cool exposure of power and melody. Same for the already familiar single “Terminal Love” while I also enjoyed the last track “San Zero”, this is a pure apotheosis to a stunning comeback! Last, but not least, a great band also needs a great singer, Alex Møklebust confirming his charisma.

– – – : A few singles have been already released, which aren’t my favorite songs. It also says something about the potential of this work.

Conclusion: Zeromancer is back and the world gonna know it!

Best songs: “Testimonial”, “Birthday”, “Terminal Love”, “San Zero”, “Transparency”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.zeromancer.com / www.facebook.com/zeromancerzentral

Label: www.trisol.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Trisol-Music-Group/104166526285471