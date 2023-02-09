Your Side-Line donations at work in Turkey – Update

Our campaign to collect funds to offer direct help in Turkey after the devastating earthquake is running at full speed. To act fast and in a trustworthy way we work with the NGO Winss, which coordinates our funds, and the NGO ÇOİS (Çocuklarımız İçin Söylüyoruz), which is organizing the deliveries via trucks.

Side-Line has pre-funded 3100 Euro and has also joined hands with local crowdfunders to raise more funds.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



But what is being done with your donation?

The funds have been used to offer direct assistance in the form of food (bread, tea, cheese), tents, medical supplies (sphygmomanometers and medical emergency medicines) and in addition we also co-funded the purchase of professional walkie talkies for the rescuers in the area. Also provided now are pickaxes, shovels, iron cutters, head lamps, raincoats, boots, cardboard glass plates, blankets and sleeping bags. In short, your donations are making a BIG difference.

Here are some pictures of the supplies that were delivered in 4 trucks going from Istanbul to Malatya, Adıyaman, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay.

Yunus Gültekin (NGO ÇOİS), sent us the following video footage from the destruction in the area of Kahramanmaraş.

The need is big, VERY big, and each donation will make a difference. You can help out via our crowdfund page where we give updates on what is being done with your donation.