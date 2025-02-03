Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out this Friday via Progress Productions is the brand new single from the Swedish/Norwegian trio Xenturion Prime, “Leviathan Alpha”. “Leviathan Alpha” is the first single taken from the upcoming album from Xenturion Prime, the follow-up to 2024’s remix album “Prisma_Refracted“.

As a bonus the single holds the B-sides “VHS” and a cover of “Dust In The Wind” originally released by the band Kansas.

About Xenturion Prime

Xenturion Prime emerged in 2013 from the dissolution of the Swedish band Code 64. In 2014, they released their debut album, “Mecha Rising”, followed by “Humanity Plus” in 2017.

Five years later they returned with “Prisma”, which was remixed for “Prisma Refracted” in 2024 featuring collaborations with artists such as Valhall, Lights A.M, and Vanguard. Anno 2025 Xenturion Prime conists of Hans-Olof Mattsson, Bjørn Marius Borg and Erlend Eilertsen (Essence Of Mind).

