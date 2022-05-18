XCIII – Void (Album – My Kingdom Music)

May 18, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Rock, Cinematic, Gothic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: French artist Guillaume Beringer is already active…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Rock, Cinematic, Gothic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: French artist Guillaume Beringer is already active for more than ten years under the XCIII moniker. He already released an impressive number of works and now joined hands for the very first time with Italian label My Kingdom Music.

Content: This album and the sound of XCIII is not easy to label but clearly sounds as an offspring between numerous influences. The work takes off in a Rock-Pop way and progressively moves throughout hypnotic guitar playing, short Cinematic passages, Gothic orientated music and Psychedelic inspiration. The work features several guest artists featuring vocalists.

+ + + : The album sounds diverse so in the end everyone will find a few pieces to its taste. I like the more Gothic-driven “Rosemary” featuring additional female vocals. Another attention grabber is “Lunchbox” which sounds dark and dreamy featuring male- and female vocals, subtle piano arrangements and a great finale with guitar. I also want to mention the instrumental “Tapeworm” which sounds a bit Psychedelic.

– – – : The work is missing a true apotheosis.

Conclusion: Hard to label but easy listening music.

Best songs: “Rosemary”,  “Lunchbox”, “Tapeworm”

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/xciiispleen

Label: www.mykingdommusic.netwww.facebook.com/mykingdommusicofficial


