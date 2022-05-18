Dead Can Dance vocalist Lisa Gerrard unites with Marcello De Francisci for ‘Exaudia’ album

In 2021, Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard released the “Burn” album with fellow DCD bandmate…
Photos courtesy of Vaughan Stedman and M. De Francisci

In 2021, Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard released the “Burn” album with fellow DCD bandmate Jules Maxwell. She now has collaborated with composer Marcello De Francisci for the “Exaudia” album and signed with Atlantic Curve, a division of Schubert Music Europe, who will release the album on August 26. Note that the managing director of the label’s UK division is Daryl Bamonte from The Cure fame.

The first single from this album, “Until We Meet Again”, will be released on June 17.

Lisa Gerrard notes, “I met Marcello while I was composing for a film called ‘Kings’; he had wonderful engineering skills and I liked him as a person. After a while we decided to try composing together and went on to compose some film scores. I love the fact that Atlantic Curve do vinyl and were also very interested in pursuing the artistic side of the accompanying videos.”

Marcello De Francisci: “It has been an absolute gift to work alongside Lisa once again on this work, which we wrote very much with the intention to inspire her fan base both on the listening and cinematic end.”

Daryl Bamonte (Atlantic Curve, Label Head / Schubert Music Publishing UK, Managing Director): “After the great success we enjoyed with the ‘Burn’ album, I was honoured when Lisa got in touch to propose releasing ‘Exaudia’ on Atlantic Curve. This album shows the immense range of both Lisa’s and Marcello’s talents.”

More news later on.


