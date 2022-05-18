Cosey Fanni Tutti and Faber announce details of ‘Re-sisters’
Out on 18 August via Faber is “Re-sisters”, a book written by Cosey Fanni Tutti…
Out on 18 August via Faber is “Re-sisters”, a book written by Cosey Fanni Tutti about the lives and recordings of Delia Derbyshire, Margery Kempe and Cosey Fanni Tutti herself.
In 2018, Cosey Fanni Tutti received a commission to write the soundtrack to a film about Delia Derbyshire, the pioneering electronic composer.
While researching Derbyshire’s life, Tutti became immersed in her story and uncovered parallels with her own life. At the same time, Tutti began reading about Margery Kempe, the fifteenth-century mystic visionary who wrote the first English-language autobiography.
The connections between the three women resulted in “Re-sisters”.
Cosey will be appearing live in-conversation about “Re-Sisters” throughout the year. The first dates announced are:
- Wednesday 17 August – London, ICA w/ Maxine Peake
- Thursday 25 August – Glasgow, Monorail (In association with Optimo)
Cosey will release “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire, in September 2022 via Conspiracy International.
Here’s the cover artwork.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether