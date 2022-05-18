Cosey Fanni Tutti and Faber announce details of ‘Re-sisters’

Out on 18 August via Faber is “Re-sisters”, a book written by Cosey Fanni Tutti about the lives and recordings of Delia Derbyshire, Margery Kempe and Cosey Fanni Tutti herself.

In 2018, Cosey Fanni Tutti received a commission to write the soundtrack to a film about Delia Derbyshire, the pioneering electronic composer.

While researching Derbyshire’s life, Tutti became immersed in her story and uncovered parallels with her own life. At the same time, Tutti began reading about Margery Kempe, the fifteenth-century mystic visionary who wrote the first English-language autobiography.

The connections between the three women resulted in “Re-sisters”.

Cosey will be appearing live in-conversation about “Re-Sisters” throughout the year. The first dates announced are:

Wednesday 17 August – London, ICA w/ Maxine Peake

Thursday 25 August – Glasgow, Monorail (In association with Optimo)

Cosey will release “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes”, her original soundtrack recordings for Caroline Catz’ film about Derbyshire, in September 2022 via Conspiracy International.

Here’s the cover artwork.