Debut album ‘Polarizer’ by Joey Chaos and A. Walker re-released in a revised version

“Polarizer” is the debut album by Joey Chaos and A. Walker, and is out now in a revised version via the Victoria, British Columbia based label Surkeus Records. For our loyal readers, the name of Joey Chaos will ring a bell as the project Joey Chaos And The Ghosts was featured on our post punk compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” with the track “Immolate”.

Originally released as a DIY project in 2013, “Polarizer” was reworked during the past 18 months of the pandemic and features collaborations from Kimmortal, Ada Rook, Teddybare and Ghostlord with re-intentioned art by David Granneman.

Digitally absent for the past 4 years, “Polarizer” is available on cassette, Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms. The album has been revisited from the original sessions and has been restored and expanded to include three remixes from the original release as well as two new remixes and an instrumental for the 2021 remaster.

Musically you’ll hear a combination of synthpop, industrial and bedroom pop. It offers a glimpse into the early experimental writing partnership of Chaos and Walker before the formation of Joey Chaos and The Ghosts in 2017. This follows the bands expanded re-release of the “Immolation” EP, also on Surkeus Records, which included 2 bonus tracks and four remixes.

Check out the revised “Polarizer” album.

<a href="https://surkeusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/polarizer">Polarizer by Joey Chaos and A. Walker</a>