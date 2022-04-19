Serbian industrial act dreDDup launch new video, now for ‘We Sperm Noise’ to celebrate 25th anniversary

The Serbian industrial act dreDDup has a new music video out for the song “We Sperm Noise”. The song is actually from their 2014 album “I Dreamt of a Dragon” and talks about sexual relationship between a girl and her favorite noise music.

The Novi Sad based act dreDDup is now officially 25 years old and their anniversary includes making 10 videos for older songs (one from each album).

This is the second music video done for their anniversary celebration. The “We Sperm Noise” video was made by film director Mihajlo Obrenov.

Here’s the complete album.

<a href="https://dreddup.bandcamp.com/album/i-dreamt-of-a-dragon-2014">I Dreamt of a Dragon [2014] by dreDDup</a>