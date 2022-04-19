Amphior – Another Presence (Album – Glacial Movements)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Another Presence” is the third full length album by Scandinavian artist Mathias Hammerstrøm aka Amphior.

Content: Amphior invites the listener to embark for a haunting sonic trip. The composition has a wafting- and relaxing effect although it is progressively evolving towards darker fields. Especially the last part of the album especially has this Dark-Ambient effect created by humming soundwaves evolving crescendo.

+ + + : This is the right work to be released by Glacial Movements. The abyssal- and space-like atmospheres create this haunting prosperity which is typical for the label roster. The whispering effects running through a few parts accentuate the spooky sphere. I prefer the darker “Pathfinder” and the excellent last cut “What Was Lost”.

– – – : I like the progression running through the tracks but regret there’s no total climax. I’m also not that fond of the tracks ending abruptly.

Conclusion: Amphior is a cool addition to Glacial Movements’ roster.

Best songs: “Pathfinder”, “What Was Lost”, “Phantasm”.

Rate: 7½ .

Artist: www.facebook.com/Amphior

Label: www.glacialmovements.com / www.facebook.com/glacialmovements