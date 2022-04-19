Amphior – Another Presence (Album – Glacial Movements)

April 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Another Presence” is the third full length album…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Another Presence” is the third full length album by Scandinavian artist Mathias Hammerstrøm aka Amphior.

Content: Amphior invites the listener to embark for a haunting sonic trip. The composition has a wafting- and relaxing effect although it is progressively evolving towards darker fields. Especially the last part of the album especially has this Dark-Ambient effect created by humming soundwaves evolving crescendo.

+ + + : This is the right work to be released by Glacial Movements. The abyssal- and space-like atmospheres create this haunting prosperity which is typical for the label roster. The whispering effects running through a few parts accentuate the spooky sphere. I prefer the darker “Pathfinder” and the excellent last cut “What Was Lost”.

– – – : I like the progression running through the tracks but regret there’s no total climax. I’m also not that fond of the tracks ending abruptly.

Conclusion: Amphior is a cool addition to Glacial Movements’ roster.

Best songs: “Pathfinder”, “What Was Lost”, “Phantasm”.

Rate: 7½ .

Artist: www.facebook.com/Amphior

Label: www.glacialmovements.com / www.facebook.com/glacialmovements


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Thanateros – On Fragile Wings (Album – Echozone)

April 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

‘Click Interview’ with Caverna Delle Rose: ‘Creation Is A Kind Of Trance’

April 18, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Synth-punk act Fun Never Starts launch 'Who Cares' video

Synth-punk act Fun Never Starts launch ‘Who Cares’ video

April 15, 2022 bernard
Synthpop / futurepop project Mental Discipline is finally back with a brand new track 'My Name'

Synthpop / futurepop project Mental Discipline is finally back with a brand new track ‘My Name’

April 15, 2022 bernard
Side-Line presents: The 17th Prague Gothic Treffen

Side-Line presents: The 17th Prague Gothic Treffen

April 14, 2022 bernard