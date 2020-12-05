:Wumpscut: is back! All new album ‘Fledermavs :303:’ to be released next year

Out on April 2nd is the first all new :Wumpscut: album since 2016’s “Wüterich”. The new album will come in 3 physical formats, a limited vinyl edition (300 copies), a CD and a digital CD.

Here’s an idea how the artwork looks like.

And here’s what to expect…

<a href="https://wumpscut.bandcamp.com/album/fledermavs-303-teaser">Fledermavs 303 Teaser by :Wumpscut:</a>

The return comes as a surprise (or not) as Rudy Ratzinger aka :Wumpscut: said he was finished with making music for (more or less) nothing back in 2017. He also hinted at stopping earlier that year when the “best of” album “Innerfire” was released on May 5th, 2017. Ratzinger had then announced that :Wumpscut: would no longer be producing or making any new music.

Luckily enough he has now changed his mind. Welcome back!

The project was and again is one of the leading dark electro bands around since being founded in May 1991 by Bavarian disc jockey Rudolf “Rudy” Ratzinger.

