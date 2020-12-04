Alien Vampires return with 2 EPs: ‘Destrudo’ and ‘World In Denial’ – uncensored covers added as bonus on Bandcamp

The harsh electro act Alien Vampires seized the opportunity of the COVID-19 pandemic confinement to spend more time recording and experimenting in their home-studio in Bricklane (London, UK) than being on the road and playing live shows. The duo of Nysrok Infernalien and Nightstalker have now released two coupled and fully complementary 9-track EP’s respectively titled “Destrudo” and “World In Denial”.

As an extra with the Bandcamp versions you also get a few band pics and… the uncensored super erotic frontcovers which were refused by the digital platforms and taken down by Facebook (that’s no surprise these days).

Each of the 2 EPs start with the tracks “Destrudo” and “World In Denial” followed by 7 more tracks each time.

On the “Destrudo” EP (available here on Bandcamp) the first tracks are followed by 2 additional exclusive songs: “10 Bags 10 Lines” and “London Paranormal”. This EP ends with 3 remixes of “Destrudo” and 2 remixes of “World In Denial” by the dark elektro acts God Destruction, In3briant, Cyberlich, Freaky Mind and Nano Infect.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/destrudo-ep">Destrudo EP by ALIEN VAMPIRES</a>

On the “World In Denial” EP (available here on Bandcamp) the first 2 tracks are followed by 2 more exclusive songs: “Darkweb” and “AV Forever E9”. This EP ends with 3 remixes of “World In Denial” and 2 remixes of “Destrudo” by dark elektro partners in crimes from across the globe: Chamaeleon, Viscera Drip, Distoxia, Reaxion Guerilla and Adeonesis.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/world-in-denial-ep">World In Denial EP by ALIEN VAMPIRES</a>

