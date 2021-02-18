FOLLOW US
 
Synapsyche covers Apoptygma Berzerk’s monster hit ‘Bitch’ on augmented re-release of ‘Hate and Psyche’ EP

By Feb 18,2021

Alfa Matrix is re-releasing another EP from Synapsyche’s back catalogue with as exclusive bonus track, their cover version of Apoptygma Berzerk’s classic cult song “Bitch”. The release can now be downloaded from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next week.

Originally released on December 4th 2015, the “Hate And Psyche” EP was a real milestone in the band’s discography as the EP announced the band’s progression from their harsh dark elektro past to a new and more melodic attitude.

The Italian act is currently working on new material.

