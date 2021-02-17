FOLLOW US
 
Assemblage 23’s Tom Shear invited on new Avarice In Audio EP ‘I Pray’

By Feb 17,2021

Assemblage 23's Tom Shear invited on new Avarice In Audio EP'I Pray'

Avarice In Audio has returned with a second and final single from their latest album “From The Rib Of Adam”.

The title track “I Pray” originally started out as the very first instrumental made under Avarice In Audio and was originally a remix for another band.

Since then the track has undergone numerous rewrites but it was eventually defined by the chorus, written by Gerry, and performed by Ben alongside Assemblage 23’s Tom Shear.

The EP comes augmented with remixes by Synapsyche, Elektrostaub, Angel Theory and Maalcar. You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next weeks.

Below are the first single, “Trojan Horse”, and the album, “From The Rib of Adam”, itself.

