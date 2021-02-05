Wisborg releases new video and single ‘I Believe In Nothing’ – expect a mix of gothic rock and 80s neon aesthetics

(Photo by Amber Laguz) Out now is the music video for Wisborg’s new single “I Believe In Nothing”. You can expect modern gothic rock mixed with 80s neon aesthetics.

“I Believe In Nothing” is the first single from the band’s upcoming album “Into The Void” which will be released on March 19, 2021. It features guest appearances by Jørgen Munkeby (Shining, Emperor, Me And That Man) and Dani Divine (internationally succesful fetish model).

Wisborg formed in early 2017 and have been incorporating elements of dark wave and post-punk since their start. Their debut album “The Tragedy of Seconds Gone” came out on April 27th 2018. The second album “From The Cradle To The Coffin” came out on March 29th, 2019.

Here’s their new video for “I Believe In Nothing”.

