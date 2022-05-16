Russian darkwave community unites to raise money for the International Red Cross
The ‘Russian Dark Community‘ on Facebook has united to raise money for the International Red Cross. Note that the word ‘International’ is a very important detail in this charity. On the compilation you will find 77 bands, half of them signed to Insane Records and ScentAir Records.
The charity itself has been set up as a politics-free initiative, again a very important detail, as tensions are increasingly augmenting worldwide. The ScentAir Records founder said this a few weeks ago, which explains things a bit better: “I have always said and will continue to say that music and politics are not compatible.”
All money donated will go to the International Red Cross.
A very daring project in the current time where words are as dangerous as actions. Let’s hope that in the not so far away future we can all work together again for a positive future.
