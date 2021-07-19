Electro rock act Gone To Color shares ‘Illusions’ feat. Ade Blackburn of Clinic

(Photo by Sheffield Leithart) Gone to Color is an experimental rock/electronic music duo originally formed in Cincinnati and currently coexisting in Atlanta and Washington D.C. Core members Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim frequently and they have just released their newest single “Illusions” featuring guest vocalist Ade Blackburn of Clinic.

The release acts as a teaser for Gone To Color’s debut LP will also feature Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird (Massive Attack / Tricky), Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Jessie Stein (The Luyas), Carson Cox (Merchandise) and members of Wilco and Guster. The record was co-produced by Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) with additional engineering from John McEntire (Tortoise).

“Illusions” is the band’s 3rd single so far from the forthcoming self-titled debut album, out October 15. Next to guest vocals from Ade Blackburn of Liverpool band Clinic, the song also features contributions from Pat Sansone of Wilco, Luke Reynolds of Guster, Brian Deck and Richard Devine.

You can check it out below.