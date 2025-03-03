Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

After the release of their 4th album “Panic In Reserve”, Berlin’s dark electro duo Darkness On Demand strike again with the “Silence” EP which holds 6 tracks. Darkness On Demand is the dark electro poject by Wagner and Falgalas, former members of the legendary Dance Or Die.

The EP opens with the Funker Vogt remix of the title track, followed by a remix of the track “Barbielon” by Eric Van Wonterghem (Absolute Body Control, Insekt, …). Eric Mash (producer of the EBM act Master(Tune)) tackles “Dust” adding a trance-pop flavour to the original. The EP ends with Evo-Lution remixing “Oppression” and Nigra Nebula remixing “Lobotomie”. For those who don’t know, Nigra Nebula is the 90s solo project by Falgalas.

You can download the full EP below from Bandcamp, it’s also available on all streaming services.

About ​Darkness on Demand

​Darkness on Demand is a German electronic band formed in 2018 by former members of the iconic ’80s act Dance or Die. Musically the Berlin-based band blends dark electro and EBM elements. ​

Their discography includes the following albums (apart from a number of singles and EPs):​

“Post Stone Age Technology” (2018): Their debut album, marking the transition from Dance or Die to Darkness on Demand.​

“Detoxination” (2019): A continuation of their exploration into industrial and EBM sounds.​

“Digital Outcast” (2023): Their third album, now signed to Alfa Matrix, featuring tracks like “Reactor 4”, which was accompanied by an AI-generated video. ​

“Panic In Reserve” (2024): On this 4th album the duo brings you in a post-apocalyptic future augmented by moody, melodic electronics with aggressive EBM industrial beats.

About Nigra Nebula

Nigra Nebula emerged in 1993 as a German electro-industrial/dark electro band. The initial lineup featured Sunny Schramm, Heiko Duus (known as Falgalas), and Michael H. Hartmann. After their debut demo, “He’ll Tear Your Soul Apart”, Schramm departed to form Abscess. Duus and Hartmann continued as a duo, releasing a second demo, “Trapped”, followed by their sole album, “Life After Life,” in 1994.

In 1993, Falgalas began providing live support for the band Dance or Die. By 1998, he became a full member, contributing to albums such as “Dehumanizer” and “Schlafendeenergie”. ​

After a long hiatus, Falgalas revived Nigra Nebula in 2025 for a club-driven remix on Darkness on Demand’s “Silence EP”.

