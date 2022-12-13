When a cat makes a record

Here’s a project which kinda surprised us. Sam Rosenthal has signed a record deal… with his own cat Nova Cat for Projekt Records. Nova Cat is a 17 year old (87 in human years) American Shorthair Tuxedo Cat with a distinctive raspy purr, attributed to a health issue and the first release comes under the Nova Cat Purring Sounds moniker with the album “Relaxing Purring Cat for Sleep, Study, Healing Therapy (ASMR)”. The album is intended for meditation, relaxation, ASMR, healing and new age.

Sam explains: “Cat purrs relax and stimulate the brain through their rhythmic repetitions. These eight tracks (four designed to loop) are the ideal accompaniment to sleep, study and healing work. With close-miking recordings and subtle harmonic EQs, they are shaped for the complete dynamic experience of a cat right by your head showering you with affection. The artist Nova Cat has a unique raspy purr which is especially apparent on track 8. Two of the pieces include deep ambient music to further enhance the experience.”