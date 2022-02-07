Wax cylinder recordings 1910-1914 from Aleister Crowley remastered and released on ‘All Words Are Sacred’ MCD
Out now via Cold Spring are the remastered wax cylinder recordings from Aleister Crowley recorded…
Out now via Cold Spring are the remastered wax cylinder recordings from Aleister Crowley recorded in the period between 1910 and 1914. The remastered recordings are now being released on the MCD “All Words Are Sacred”. This a reissue of some of the only known recordings from the infamous occultist, mystic, magician, poet, novelist, sexual deviant, and all-around misfit.
The tracks include Crowley’s recitation of the first two “Enochian Keys”, original poetry, incantations, and songs. It also holds intonations of black magic rituals as well as ruminations on topics from the sinking of The Titanic to American independence.
The original wax cylinder recordings were later transferred to 78 RPM discs and the material has now been newly remastered and comes presented in a 6-panel ecopak with specially-created artwork.
Check out the release below.
