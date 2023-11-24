Out now is the new Warm Gadget releases single/ video for the track “The Masses”. “The Masses” is the lead single off of the forthcoming Warm Gadget release, “Sorrows”, out this Fall via Re:Mission Entertainment. “Sorrows” features guest appearances by Page Hamilton of Helmet and remixes by artists such as Dread Risks, Lament Cityscape and Witch Eyes.

Musically this new single is a mix of chainsaw guitars, melodic 1980’s flavored synth backing and bombastic vocals. Contextually the track “calls out violence in society, political tribalism and slyly jabs at anyone who thinks that they are ahead of the game as an ‘original, free thinker’, whilst parroting the rhetoric from their in-groups, echo chambers and party affiliations. Lone wolf, anarchistic thought at its best!”

Below is the video for the new single.

Warm Gadget, hailing from Bend, Oregon, is a duo blending alternative metal, noise, and industrial elements. The duo consists of multi-instrumentalist / producer Colten Williams and vocalist / lyricist / sampler Tim Vester with a revolving door of other musicians who come and go (and come back again).

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/the-masses">The Masses by Warm Gadget</a>

In 2017, Warm Gadget took a three-year hiatus to immerse themselves in the world of film music production. After their hiatus, Warm Gadget returned in 2021 with “Rituals” which marked a return to their industrial sound. This EP featured five original tracks along with remixes by artists like Snowbeasts and Witch Eyes.

Warm Gadget discography

“Warm Gadget” (EP, 2011) : Marking their initial foray into the music scene, this EP features tracks like “Creepy On The Inside” and “Pain By Numbers”, setting the tone for their distinct style.

: Marking their initial foray into the music scene, this EP features tracks like “Creepy On The Inside” and “Pain By Numbers”, setting the tone for their distinct style. “Brides” (2014) : This album features tracks such as “I’m Not There” and “Now The Screaming Starts”.

: This album features tracks such as “I’m Not There” and “Now The Screaming Starts”. “Hallomas III” (EP, 2015) : A concise EP which includes songs like “Hallomas” and “Nightmare”.

: A concise EP which includes songs like “Hallomas” and “Nightmare”. “Rituals” (EP, 2021): Their latest EP, featuring tracks like “New Industry” and “Symptoms”.

In addition to these, they also released “Lost Weekend”, “Screaming – The Mothman Curse [WARM GADGET RMX] ”, and a live version of “Just When I Was Doing Some Good” on Bandcamp.