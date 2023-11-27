Binary Order presents exclusive album preview on Side-Line

Today you can exclusively preview the all new album by the UK industrial project Binary Order. The forthcoming full-length LP, “The Future Belongs To The Mad”, will be out tomorrow, November 28th. You can order it right here on Bandcamp.

Work on “The Future Belongs To The Mad” took place over the course of nine months, from December 2022 until August 2023, and was written, produced and performed by Benjamin Blank. “The Future Belongs To The Mad” holds twelve tracks blending industrial metal, IDM and electronic cyberpunk inspired soundscapes.

<a href="https://binaryorder.bandcamp.com/album/the-future-belongs-to-the-mad">The Future Belongs To The Mad by Binary Order</a>

Benjamin Blank comments the genesis of the album as follows: “It’s never easy to be honest about these kind of things, but I feel it’s important with this release to be so. The Future Belongs To The Mad was written during possibly the most difficult period I’ve ever had to get through – a period I’m not actually done dealing with – and one from which I now fear I shall never depart. This album is an expression of my own inability to find meaning or purpose in life. And the utter disdain and emotional distraught that comes from the accumulation of living like that year, after year, after year. With this album I’ve managed to turn something that is for all intents and purposes destroying me, and created what is without any doubt in my mind, the greatest accomplishment of my life. I don’t know if there is going to be anymore Binary Order after this. Finishing this album felt like an impossibility at one point, and now it’s done I feel like I am too. I hope anyone who listens to this can find something of value for within it. If not then I just appreciate having this platform to express myself in this way because it has kept me alive.”

Here’s the video for the album track: “Slow Blade”.

About Binary Order

Binary Order started in 2008 by London based solo musician Benjamin Blank as a way to combine his love for multiple genres. Fusing the intensity of alt metal, the haunting atmosphere of ambient soundscapes and the piercing electronics of IDM, “Binary Order is the soundtrack to our descent down into a hell of our own making; as we become ever more disconnected from ourselves and each other with each day, we succumb to the unrelenting fear that mankind is too far along to stop these horrors that we have set in motion; this is the sound of Binary Order.”