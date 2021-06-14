US electro/industrial act Warm Gadget returns with brand new EP: ‘Rituals’

Warm Gadget, the recording trio made up of Colten Williams, Austin Williams and Tim Vester, has self-released a brand new alternative metal/industrial EP entitled “Rituals”. “Rituals” EP holds 5 brand new songs, as well as remixes by electronic artists such as Snowbeasts and Witch Eyes. The EP is out now via the Warm Gadget Bandcamp page.

You can expect a mix of electronic beats, synth melodies and guitars.

<a href="https://warmgadget.bandcamp.com/album/rituals">RITUALS by Warm Gadget</a>

The “Rituals” EP also marks the band’s return to writing & recording together after a 3-year hiatus. Check out “If Only I Could” below.

Based out of Bend, Oregon, the band has been writing, recording, and performing since 2009, when Vester and Williams, as the primary members and songwriters, began working together in a converted bedroom/studio/HQ. Since the group’s inception, they have released their initial demo, a full-length album “Brides”, the “Hallowmas” EP and various compilation appearances. They have also written compositions for film and video.