Edley ODowd announces the release of ‘F(our) ward’ on February 23rd

Edley ODowd (member of Toilet Boys, Psychic TV and Kylesa) is to re-release his debut album “F(our) ward” on the Italian label 13 as a trifold sleeved CD on February 23rd. Originally released as an ultra-limited cassette release via Flesh Prison/DeathBed Tapes, the album holds 6 tracks offering a mix of ambient, harsh-ambient and experimental sounds. This new release is an extended version featuring three bonus tracks and expanded artwork by ODowd.

ODowd is a long-time veteran of various musical scenes, and has collaborated and performed with such artists as Genesis P-Orridge, Deborah Harry, Lene Lovich, Tony Conrad and Shilpa Ray, and was also a member of Toilet Boys, Psychic TV, Kylesa and his brand-new death rock band Scorpion Tea.

Below is the cover artwork for the release.

ODowd explains: “I am proud to present what I consider to be the complete version of this art and music. The video clips that accompany these songs are designed to be trance-induced launchpads for the audio and vice-versa. A world within our own, in which we can see and hear new and exciting things.”

The videos accompanying the release of “F(our) ward” were shot on various locations in Mexico and Colombia.

Expect many projects from Edley in the near future, including the debut of his new band Scorpion Tea , who are currently in the studio working on their debut release, as well as several other projects involving art and music, currently being created.

Available for the US market below and for the EU market via the 13 label.

<a href="https://edleyodowd.bandcamp.com/album/f-our-ward">F(OUR)-WARD by Edley ODowd</a>