Danish electro pop artist Lydmor returns with ‘Someone We Used To Love’ – watch the video

(Photo by Ditte Chemnitz) Out May 15 on hfn music is the newest single by Danish electro pop artist Lydmor: “Someone We Used To Love”. The single has 2 versions of the title track, the single edit and the album version.

“Someone We Used To Love” is partly influenced by the Irish author Oscar Wilde and his classic novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” from 1890. The novel quotes: “There is always something ridiculous about the emotions of people whom one has ceased to love.” This quote has inspired Lydmor in the creation of her new single.

Here’s the video for the track.

This year Lydmor was involved in cross-aesthetic collaborations with the dance company Corpus at the Royal Theatre and at this year’s Roskilde Festival. She has also created the soundscape for a new stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth night”, which is scheduled to run at the Oslo Ny Teater this autumn.

Live dates announced

If Corona isn’t spoiling the fun, you should be able to see Lydmor live at work at the following dates.

07.10.20 Belgium, Kortrijk, De Kreun (supporting Compact Disc Dummies)

11.10.20 Belgium, Sint-Niklaas, De Casino (supporting Compact Disc Dummies)

15.10.20 Belgium, Gent, Het Dopot (supporting Compact Disc Dummies)

21.10.20 Denmark, Randers, Turbinen

06.11.20 Norway, Oslo, Rockefeller (supporting Bendik)

25.02.21 Denmark, Aalborg, Studenterhuset

26.02.21 Denmark, Aarhus, Train

27.02.21 Denmark, Odense, Posten

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.