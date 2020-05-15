New single from Unitcode:Machine’s latest album ‘Tyranny’: ‘Paper Empires’

Out now is “Paper Empires”, a new single by the US-based EBM / industrial act Unitcode:Machine. The title track is taken from the band’s latest album “Tyranny” which was released in late 2019. The album spent several weeks in the German GEWC charts and received a lot of positive feedback from fans and DJs worldwide.

“Paper Empires” comes coupled with remixes done by Uncreated, Technolorgy, Switchface and GW4, each adding their own unique feel to the title track. If you are a fan of Imperative Reaction, Absurd Minds, Decoded Feedback and the like, then this is something for you.

Check it out for yourself!

Unitcode:Machine was formed in 2000 by Eric K.. With their first official release in 2004, the band established themselves as mix of multiple genres that inspire the group like EBM, industrial, synthpop, and many other. In April 2019, Unitcode:Machine joined the SkyQode label roster of artists.

