VOWWS on tour in Europe!



The Los Angeles Death-Pop duo VOWWS are gearing up to tour Europe for the first time, after finishing a succesful North American tour with Cold Cave and ADULT.

The tour starts in Belgium on May 15th, and will include shows in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, UK, and more, and will end on the famous Wave-Gotik-Treffen festival in Germany. VOWWS recently performed a live show for Commes Des Garçons at Paris Fashion Week.

Tour dates

15 May – Brussels, Belgium – Madame Moustache

18 May – Lohr am Main, Germany – Umsonst & Drinnen Festival

21 May – Angers, France – Joker’s Pub

22 May – Bordeaux, France – Vivres de l’art

23 May – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Meteoro

24 May – Vigo, Spain – Radar Estudios

25 May – Madrid, Spain – Trashcan

29 May – Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

30 May – London, UK – The Dev Camden

31 May – Chelmsford, UK – The Transition

1 June – Paris, France – Supersonic

2 June – Chambery, France – Brin De Zinc

4 June – Milano, Italy – Rocket

5 June – Recanati, Italy – Reasonanz

6 June – Sticna, Slovenia – Marjans Mill

7 June – Prague, Czech Republic – Kasarna Karlin

8 June – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

9 June – Leipzig, Germany – Wave Gotik Treffen

