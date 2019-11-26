Voltaire reissues 1998 album ‘The Devil’s Bris’ on vinyl

On its 22nd anniversary Aurelio Voltaire’s 1998 debut “The Devil’s Bris” will be re-released on vinyl later in 2020. The 500-copy limited edition 140-gram orange and black swirled vinyl includes a full color lyric sleeve with two never-before-seen vintage photos of Voltaire. The album was remastered from the original mixdown DAT tape by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW.

“The Devil’s Bris” was the debut album by the dark cabaret/dark wave artist and was released in 1998 by Projekt Records. The album’s title is derived from the juxtaposition of the figure of the devil and the Jewish circumcision ritual, the bris milah. The album track “When You’re Evil” is featured in the horror film “100 Tears”, as well as in “Deady”, a minigame on ebilgames.com.

Here’s a live version of “When You’re Evil” shot at the New York Anime Fest in 2007.

