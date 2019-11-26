Lords Of Acid announce ‘Make Acid Great Again 2020 Tour’ with Aesthetic Perfection, Praga Khan and MXMS

Lords Of Acid has announced that they will be returning stateside with their ‘Make Acid Great Again Tour’. The act will be joined by Aesthetic Perfection, Praga Khan and MXMS March 13th in Los Angeles, CA, with the tour circling through the US, wrapping up April 15th in San Francisco, CA.

Tickets are available right here !

Lords of Acid is a Belgian/ American electronic music group, led by musician Praga Khan. They debuted with the new beat single “I Sit on Acid” in 1988. Created by Praga Khan, Olivier Adams, and Jade 4U; their debut album, 1991’s “Lust” (along with additional singles “Rough Sex” and “I Must Increase My Bust”) got notorious for their sexual lyrics and sound samples. Their second album was “Voodoo-U” (1994), which featured a more industrial sound. This was followed by “Our Little Secret” (1997), “Heaven Is an Orgasm” (1998) and “Expand Your Head” (1999). In 2000 they released a more rock-influenced album titled “Farstucker” and in 2003 the band released a greatest hits album called “Greatest T*ts”.

Then it became silent around the band until 8 years later a new EP, “Little Mighty Rabbit”, emerged. The new album, “Deep Chills”, was released on 10 April 2012. After that it again took 6 years of studio silence until “Pretty in Kink” saw the light of day in 2018.

Here are the full concert dates (click here for the tickets).

03/13 @ EchoPlex – Los Angeles, CA

03/14 @ Hard Rock Live – Las Vegas, NV

03/15 @ Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

03/17 @ Club Red – Mesa, AZ

03/18 @ Sunshine Theatre – Albuquerque, NM

03/19 @ TBA – El Paso, TX

03/20 @ Trees – Dallas, TX

03/21 @ Scout Bar – Houston, TX

03/22 @ Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

03/23 @ House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

03/25 @ Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03/26 @ The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

03/27 @ Music Farm – Charleston, SC

03/28 @ The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

03/29 @ The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

03/31 @ Theatre Of Living Arts -Philadelphia, PA

04/01 @ Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

04/02 @ The Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY

04/03 @ Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

04/04 @ Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

04/05 @ Crafthouse – Pittsburgh, PA

04/06 @ Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL

04/07 @ The Waiting Room – Omaha, NE

04/08 @ The Oriental Theater – Denver, CO

04/09 @ The Complex – Vertigo – Salt Lake City, UT

04/10 @ The Bluebird – Reno, NV

04/11 @ Dante’s – Portland, OR

04/13 @ The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

04/14 @ Ashland Armory – Ashland, OR

04/15 @ Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.