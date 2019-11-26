Available for free download: Bellhead’s track ‘Fire Control (Ordinary Mammal Remix)’ (Face The Beat: Session 5 profile series)

The 9th track on our free (or pay-what-you-want to support our charity work) download compilation “Face The Beat: Session 5” is by Bellhead, a male-female industrial duo from Chicago band.

The setup of Bellhead consists of 2 basses and a drum machine, no Guitar, no bullshit and they describe themselves as a modern rock / industrial / punk duo. Behind it we find two Chicago scene veterans who have left their mark across the tattered live music scene:

High Bass / Vocalist Ivan Russia – formerly of the infamous Ahab Rex, MR RUSSIA, Pigface, and Sheriff Scabs.

– formerly of the infamous Ahab Rex, MR RUSSIA, Pigface, and Sheriff Scabs. Low Bass / Vocalist Karen Righeimer – who has been featured as a current or former member of diverse bands such as Fashion Bomb, Team Cybergeist, W.O.R.M, Now I’m Nothing, mindfluxfuneral, Bethany Thomas, and am.psych.

You can find out more on the band via their Instagram and Facebook accounts. Here’s the track they offered for our charity compilation: “Fire Control (Ordinary Mammal Remix)”!

<a href="http://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-5?campaign=slwebsitenews">Face The Beat: Session 5 by Bellhead</a>

Check “Face The Beat: Session 5” on Bandcamp to discover the other bands. All donations will go to charity.

