Belgian cult electropop act Telex announce new 14-track compilation with unreleased tracks on Mute – Watch a new video for ‘Moskow Diskow’

(Photo by Hans van Dijk / Anefo) Telex and Mute have announced a new partnership that will see a comprehensive reissue series of the back catalogue, starting with “This is Telex”.

“This is Telex” is a brand new 14-track compilation which comes out on 30 April 2021. It features singles from across the Belgian synthpop trio’s career, from their debut single, “Twist à Saint Tropez” (1978) through to their final album release, “How Do You Dance?” (2006).

All of the tracks on the compilation are newly mixed and remastered from the original tapes by band members Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers. The newly mixed and remastered tracks have been augmented with two recently discovered and unreleased tracks, their take on The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence” and Sonny & Cher’s “The Beat Goes On”. Also added is their writing collaboration with Sparks and cover of the Sparks hit “The Number One Song In Heaven”.

“This is Telex” tracklisting:

The Beat Goes On:Off (Unreleased) Moskow Diskow (New mix) Twist à Saint-Tropez (New mix) Euro-vision (New mix) Dance To The Music (New mix) Drama Drama (New mix) Exercise Is Good For You (New mix) L’Amour Toujours (New mix) Radio-Radio (New mix) Rendez-Vous dans L’Espace (New mix) Beautiful Li(f)e (New mix) The Number One Song In Heaven (New mix) La Bamba (New mix) Dear Prudence (Unreleased)

Watch a new version of the video for “Moskow Diskow” below.

About Telex

Telex are Marc Moulin (1942- 2008), Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers. The band formed in 1978 in Brussels, just one of a handful of synthpop pioneers at a time when electronic pop was regarded as novelty, with suspicion, as a harbinger for future dystopia and alienation. Telex were concerned about the consequences of new technology for human communication, their name taken, ironically, from a now obsolete piece of communications technology, adding a retro-futurist air to their legend.

It was on their cover versions that they deliberately played up the disparity between the ice-cool electronic approach and the sweaty, fleshy, frenetic passion of pop. Their cover versions – from the Yé-yé of Les Chats Sauvages’ “Twist à Saint Tropez” to the psychedelic soul of “Dance to the Music” (Sly and the Family Stone) from the rock n roll of Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” and “La Bamba” to the disco of Sparks’ “The Number One Song in Heaven” and beyond – see Telex embrace a wide history of musical genre.

The band famously entered the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Belgium with “Euro-vision”. Moers says he regarded their entry as “very Situationist International, the worm in the apple.” and they resolved either to come first or last. They didn’t achieve that goal, but became part of the Eurovision saga. Moers saw Johnny Logan (who went on to win the contest twice for Ireland) and told him, “you’re going to win”, Logan replied “Yeah. But if I win it’s good for me. If you win, it’s good for music.”

Telex announced their retirement in 2008, following Moulin’s death.

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.