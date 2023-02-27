VNV Nation returns with brand new single, ‘Before the Rain’, the first new material in over 5 years
VNV Nation returns with brand new single today, “Before the Rain”. For Ronan Harris it’s his first new material under the VNV Nation flag since 2018’s “Noire “. The single release coincides with a spring 2023 European Tour.
The single, which as usual has a real anthem feeling, is taken from the forthcoming album “Electric Sun”, originally set for release in June 2022, to be released on Metropolis Records (North America) later this year, on April 14th that is. A series of singles will be released before then, starting in mid-February with “Before The Rain”.
The new album will be out in various formats including a hardcover CD book with a 20 page booklet containing special artwork, lyrics and liner notes.There will also be a double vinyl LP in a regular and limited electric-blue vinyl edition. Next is a deluxe limited boxset limited to 1500 copies with exclusive artwork, a double vinyl album, the cd album, a 12″ with two extended versions, a deluxe 44 page hardcover book with illustrations by the band’s long-term partners Rodolfo Reyes and Michal Karcz and a few other extras.
You can see VNV Nation live at work at the following tour dates.
- 03 Mar 23 De München Muffathalle Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 04 Mar 23 De Leipzig Haus Leipzig Sold Out
- 05 Mar 23 De Saarbrücken Garage
- 07 Mar 23 Fr Paris La Maroquinerie
- 08 Mar 23 Fr Lille The Black Lab
- 10 Mar 23 De Bielefeld Lokschuppen
- 11 Mar 23 De Magdeburg Amo Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 12 Mar 23 De Bremen Modernes
- 14 Mar 23 Nl Amsterdam Melkweg
- 15 Mar 23 Be Sint-Niklaas De Casino
- 17 Mar 23 De Köln Palladium
- 18 Mar 23 De Berlin Columbiahalle Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 19 Mar 23 Pl Warsaw Progresja
- 21 Mar 23 Cz Prague Futurum
- 22 Mar 23 De Langen Neue Stadthalle
- 24 Mar 23 De Stuttgart Im Wizemann Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 25 Mar 23 De Dresden Alter Schlachthof Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 26 Mar 23 De Gotha Stadthalle Sold Out / Ausverkauft
- 28 Mar 23 A Graz Ppc
- 29 Mar 23 A Vienna Szene
- 31 Mar 23 De Oberhausen Turbinenhalle
- 01 Apr 23 De Hamburg Sporthalle
- 07 Apr 23 Ch Zürich Der Schwarze Ball
- 19 May 23 Es Barcelona Sala Apolo
- 20 May 23 Es Madrid Sala Mon
- 25 May 23 Uk Birmingham The Mill
- 26 May 23 Uk London Electric Ballroom
- 27 May 23 Uk Manchester Academy 2
- 28 May 23 Uk Glasgow Garage
