VNV Nation returns with brand new single, ‘Before the Rain’, the first new material in over 5 years

VNV Nation returns with brand new single today, “Before the Rain”. For Ronan Harris it’s his first new material under the VNV Nation flag since 2018’s “Noire “. The single release coincides with a spring 2023 European Tour.

The single, which as usual has a real anthem feeling, is taken from the forthcoming album “Electric Sun”, originally set for release in June 2022, to be released on Metropolis Records (North America) later this year, on April 14th that is. A series of singles will be released before then, starting in mid-February with “Before The Rain”.

The new album will be out in various formats including a hardcover CD book with a 20 page booklet containing special artwork, lyrics and liner notes.There will also be a double vinyl LP in a regular and limited electric-blue vinyl edition. Next is a deluxe limited boxset limited to 1500 copies with exclusive artwork, a double vinyl album, the cd album, a 12″ with two extended versions, a deluxe 44 page hardcover book with illustrations by the band’s long-term partners Rodolfo Reyes and Michal Karcz and a few other extras.

You can see VNV Nation live at work at the following tour dates.

