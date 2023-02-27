Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ promo gig in Munich pops up on YouTube
On February 19th Depeche Mode performed live during a “Memento Mori” promo gig in Munich. During the live set the band performed several new songs from the new 12-track album “Memento Mori” album . A recording popped up on YouTube now. This is not an official live recording, but it will give you an idea what to expect. Included in this set are also several false starts, which for die-hard fans will be interesting to see as well.
Setlist:
- 00:00 Intro
- 03:22 Ghosts Again
- 07:38 Wagging Tongue (False Start)
- 08:58 Wagging Tongue
- 12:44 My Favourite Stranger (False Start)
- 14:17 My Favourite Stranger
- 18:39 Precious
- 24:06 Personal Jesus
“Memento Mori”is the upcoming fifteenth studio album by Depeche Mode set to be released on 24 March 2023, through Columbia and Mute. The album was produced by James Ford and Marta Salogni. It was preceded by the single “Ghosts Again” and will be the first Depeche Mode studio album to be released after the death of co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher on 26 May 2022. The album will be promoted by the Memento Mori tour.
On 11 February 2023, the band debuted “Ghosts Again” live in Sanremo, Italy followed by a live version of the track on The Late Show. On 14 February 2023, “Wagging Tongue” was debuted live in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, France.
