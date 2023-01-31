Blush Response – Shockpoint (EP – Megastructure)

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Berlin (Germany) based Joey Gonzalez aka Blush Response strikes back with four new pieces.

Content: The sound remains driven by hard-pumping bass drums and dark, hypnotic, sound treatments. The work is sophisticated although given me the sensation of improvised parts. I noticed some fragmented vocals (-effects) on the last cut.

+ + + : Blush Response composes Techno music for dark souls and future generations living in the underworld. It’s a complex-like composition taking off in a hypnotic way. “Demon In Pain” is however my favorite piece for its great sound treatments and bouncing effect.

– – – : Quite curiously the title track is the single one that can’t convince me for being too Experimental. It all sounds like pure improvisation resulting in a chaotic piece.

Conclusion: Blush Response remains a unique project symbolizing the darker and unexplored side of Techno music.

Best songs: “Demon In Pain”, “Chronovisor”.

Rate: 8.

Artist & Label: www.facebook.com/blushresponseofficial/ www.facebook.com/megastructurelabel