Psy’Aviah revisits 2011 hit ‘OK’ on ‘Is Everything Going OK?’ EP + all new video

(Photo by Gwenny Cooman of GNY Photography) On the recent “Bittersweet” album, the Belgian act Psy’Aviah revisited two of their biggest hit songs: “Tired” and “Ok”. Alfa Matrix now releases a new video clip and extended EP for the classic Psy’Aviah track, “OK”.

Originally released back in 2011, the new 2022 version features new vocal melodies sung by Huong Su with additional guitars and carrying violins by Irina Markevich turning the song into a more triphop / indie pop tune.

Yves Schelpe explains the meaning behind the track: “‘Ok’ questions the depth of that social question we use at almost every human encounter asking mechanically ‘how are you?’, expecting ‘Ok’ as automatic answer without really paying attention nor trying to find out what truth really lurks behind this or considering being empathic… ‘Everything is going Ok’ being nothing but a window-dressing expression, some kind of emotional mask.”

The essence of the tongue-in-cheek message of this song was translated into a slow-motion video clip, the result of Yves Schelpe’s collaboration with actress Gwendolin Harissa Van Jole and Gwenny Cooman of GNY Photography.

On the EP you get the new version of “Ok” with no less than 12 bonus remixes from all kinds of music genres from industrial-electro to pure club trance, to synthpop & Italo-disco inspired versions, to ambient and even old school jungle breakbeats. “It is a reflection of listening to other influences as well – so it ties nicely into the narrative of “Ok” and listening further…” explains Yves Schelpe.

You can download the EP right now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next weeks.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/is-everything-going-ok-ep">Is Everything Going OK? EP by PSY’AVIAH</a>